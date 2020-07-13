Indians now face pressure after Redskins drop nickname

While the Indians seem open to a new identity, the Braves aren't budging.

They have no plans to change their nickname, telling season-ticket holders in a letter last week that "we will always be the Atlanta Braves." However, the team said it will review the team's "tomahawk chop" chant — a tradition borrowed in the early 1990s from Florida State's powerful football program.

The Blackhawks, too, have no plans for change, saying their name honors a Native American leader, Black Hawk of Illinois' Sac & Fox Nation. The NHL team said it plans to work harder to raise awareness of Black Hawk and "the important contributions of all Native American people."

"We're trying to honor the logo and be respectful," general manager Stan Bowman said. "There's certainly a fine line between respect and disrespect, and I think we want to do an even better job. I think the most important thing is to be clear that we want to help educate. ... I think we've done a good job, but we want to do a better job. And I think we're committed to that as we go forward."

Part of Atlanta's insistence to keep a nickname the franchise brought from Milwaukee in 1966 is due to the the team's "cultural working relationship" with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina and other tribal leaders it collaborates with regularly.