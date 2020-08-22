Indy 500 does its best to shine as show goes on in pandemic

The back of the field includes Penske's entire four-car fleet, which includes the last two winners in Simon Pagenaud and Will Power, defending IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden, and three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

For Castroneves, it just might be the winding down of his 20-year relationship with Penske. The sports car arm of Team Penske is taking a pause in 2021 and it leaves Castroneves without a full-time job. He very much wants to return to IndyCar next season.

"The situations may be with another team. Who knows?" Castroneves said.

Castroneves and Tony Kanaan, two wildly popular drivers, are both facing uncertainty after this 500. Kanaan knew he would not run a full IndyCar season but this five-race farewell tour has been ruined by the pandemic and he wants to be back at Indy next year. As the two Brazilians work on their schedules, they have both been among the first drivers announced to compete in Tony Stewart's upcoming all-star series for veteran drivers.

Fernando Alonso is back for a third attempt at closing out the Triple Crown of motorsports. The two-time Formula One champion did not make the Indy 500 last year and this could be his last chance for a bit to add Indianapolis to a resume that includes victories at Monaco and Le Mans.