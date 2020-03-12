IndyCar, NASCAR closed to fans amid pandemic

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus within a few weeks.

Mark Miles, President and CEO of Penske Entertainment, which owns IndyCar, said rescheduling the race would have been "very difficult. No one knows what the next several weeks or months will look like. They've built the track. It's tough to build it twice."

Earlier Thursday, M cLaren withdrew from the Australian Grand Prix on the eve of the first official Formula One practice sessions after a team member tested positive for the coronavirus. Six-time champion Lewis Hamilton questioned the wisdom of racing this weekend.

"I am really very, very surprised we're here ... it's shocking we're all sitting in this room," Hamilton said. "It seems that the rest of the world is already reacting a little bit late ... yet Formula One continues."

President Donald Trump earlier this week announced a sweeping travel ban on travel from Europe, prompting the IMSA sports car series to reschedule next weekend's 12 Hours of Sebring in Florida until November. Many drivers and team members come from Europe.

The NHRA also postponed a portion of the Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida.

