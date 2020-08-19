Injured Koepka withdraws from Northern Trust, ending season

Even there, he required treatment on his hip during the second round when it locked up on him. On the final day, he faded to a 74 and tied for 29th.

The tour's season ends in three weeks. The major season is ongoing in this reconfigured golf calendar because of the pandemic. Koepka will have a month off before going for a third U.S. Open title Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot in New York.

"Brooks is one of the biggest names in the game. We've all seen his physical struggles since last year," Rory McIlroy said upon hearing the news. "It's maybe never a good time, but it's a better time than any other time to get it right. You know, take a few weeks off, try to get himself ready for the U.S. Open, and then the Masters coming up, as well.

"I think it's smart on his part to do that and hopefully comes back healthy and comes back ready to play."

The schedule he kept didn't help with the injuries. Koepka played the last six weeks, dating to the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village, as he tried to move up in the FedEx Cup standings and get to the finale at East Lake in Atlanta.

Players who withdraw during the FedEx Cup playoffs are not replaced. Vaughn Taylor withdrew earlier, leaving 123 players in the field at the TPC Boston.

