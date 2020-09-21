Injuries could derail season for defending NFC champ 49ers

The rough day at the Meadowlands followed a bad start to the 10-day East Coast trip when the team had to switch airports because its charter plane had been hit on the runway, leading to a 6-hour delay.

It's been that type of season for the 49ers, who already have played without All-Pro tight end George Kittle, star cornerback Richard Sherman, No. 1 receiver Deebo Samuel, edge rusher Dee Ford and starting center Weston Richburg.

The Niners hope this wave of injuries doesn't impact their season the way it did two years ago when a season-ending knee injury to Garoppolo led to a 4-12 campaign.

"We're a lot more equipped for this than we were a few years ago," Shanahan said. "We have a lot of other good guys, too. You can't replace some of those guys we lost, of course. But collectively, I know we've got a good team and it's not just me that feels that. I know our players know that. And I know a lot of guys are excited for opportunities."

The Niners were upset after the game because they felt the new turf at MetLife Stadium was especially sticky and might have contributed to the injuries.