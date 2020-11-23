Injury to rookie Burrow 'kind of tore everybody apart'

Before Burrow was carted off Sunday, his Cincinnati teammates gathered around in support, and Chase Young, Dwyane Haskins Jr. and Terry McLaurin — Washington players who were Burrow's teammates at Ohio State — also came over to have a word.

Now the attention turns to backup QB Ryan Finley, a fourth-round pick in 2019 who played some as a rookie last year when Andy Dalton was benched. He'll be the starter Sunday against the New York Giants, and Brandon Allen will move up from the practice squad to No. 2.

As fingers were being pointed all around Monday in the wake of Burrow's injury, Taylor insisted it was the right move to start the rookie from the beginning, even given the questionable state of an offensive line that became even more unsure because of multiple injuries.

Taylor said the line was playing well in the first half Sunday and noted that on the play that resulted in the injury, Burrow had a "clean pocket" to get the ball away and then got his leg bent sideways after pass-rushers collapsed on him.

It's been one thing after another for the Bengals this season. Injuries up and down the offensive line, defensive line and in the secondary. Starting running back Joe Mixon went on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Now this.

"We always say, and I always preach, that we're going to be the team this year to beat," said Boyd, who is in his fifth season with the Bengals. "It never goes that way. We take blow after blow."

