Inside Baseball: When it comes to Blue Jays tickets, there are hits and misses

A lot of you are happy and I also know a lot of you felt like you struck out or, worse yet, were called out on a pitch too far outside your means.
Whatever your feelings about the sale of tickets to the first eight Blue Jays games in Sahlen Field, my initial advice is everyone needs to step back and have some perspective on how things have gone. This is a massively unusual situation and nothing is set in stone.
I can tell you that the Blue Jays are continually in the process of evaluating all facets of their stay here, with ticketing and accommodating fans, a brand-new challenge they did not have last summer when Sahlen Field was closed to the public.
A change, in fact, was revealed Thursday, when the Jays decided sale for the 10 games here from June 24-July 4 would be pushed back a week. Presale will now be held beginning on June 8 and the general public gets its chance on June 10. The games are against Baltimore, Seattle and Tampa Bay.
What I'm hearing is the Jays are re-evaluating how the first set of sales went and are working with state and county officials to continue to increase capacity at the ballpark for upcoming games.
Here's this corner's random thoughts on sales:
• Let's keep the Bisons out of all this. They're not making the ticket policies. They're not selling the tickets. The Blue Jays are using their park and it's their show. If there's something you don't like, emailing or calling the Bisons is barking up the wrong tree.
• There's too much crabbing about prices. If you want to see the Yankees (or the Red Sox next month, assuming those games are here), you have to be prepared to pay. If it's once in a lifetime to see the Yankees in Buffalo, what's wrong with $200 for a ticket? Would you pay that to see U2 or Billy Joel in Orchard Park or Hamilton at Shea's? It's no different.
If you just want to see an MLB game in town, go see a different opponent. There were plenty of seats under $60 for the Marlins and Astros – and some for as little as $27.
• Why were season ticket holders from the Sabres, Bills and Bandits included in the presale? It seems unnecessary. I think the Blue Jays were worried tickets weren't going to sell and opted to reach out to other sports fans in town.
I get it but that was a silly thought. The Jays have sold tickets to folks from the 716 for 44 years. I'm not the only one in town whose first major-league game was in old Exhibition Stadium, right? In the early, halcyon days of then-SkyDome starting in 1989, the Jays would put an ad in this newspaper in February and you'd buy your tickets for the whole season by marking the ad and dropping it in the mail.
Is no one in the Jays' ticket department old enough to remember any of this? Maybe not. People in Buffalo go to Jays games all the time. And not just to see the Yankees.
Did they think everyone in Buffalo wouldn't care about games against the Marlins and Astros? Wrong. It's Major League Baseball. Lots of folks were hopeful of getting a team of our own during the 1980s when then-Pilot Field first opened. Since the Jays and Bisons hooked up in 2013, the connection is even tighter with all the players that have come through here on the way to Toronto.
I hope for the next group of tickets the Jays reconsider these presales. It should be Bisons season ticket holders only. To the Jays' credit, there were seats available in the public sale on Thursday for all games. But probably not nearly as many as there should have been.
• "Dynamic pricing" is terrible. People in this market are used to the Sabres' system, where different games have different prices based on opponent and day of the week. But the prices are the prices if you buy in October or February. Dynamic pricing is like what you see for the airline and hotel industry, where supply and demand change the prices by the day and maybe even by the hour.
Prices on Tuesday when the games first went on sale weren't the prices on Wednesday and weren't the prices on Thursday. We expect the Yankees games to be a lot more. But set the price and keep it. It shouldn't go up $3 to $5 a ticket from Tuesday to Wednesday and Wednesday to Thursday. And it did.
• Another stinker: Ticket fees. Total scam. There's no paper tickets. There's no employees doing orders on the phone. Nothing is being mailed to any customers. Just a ripoff.
I know two people who bought two tickets to an Astros game for $56 apiece. On top of that were a $13 "convenience fee" and a $4.75 "per order fee." Another $17.75 and that's patently ridiculous. Shame on you, Blue Jays and MLB.
• Enough about vaccination status. It quickly became tiresome to hear that the Blue Jays are being unfair to people who aren't vaccinated, or that they're being unfair to people who are vaccinated. I don't care. If more people were vaccinated maybe we could just about fill the ballpark and have lots of tickets available instead of 6 feet of empty seats between pods. Why is this even an argument?
• If you bought tickets just to put them up on StubHub and gouge people, you should be ashamed of yourself. On Friday, there were two tickets in Section 110, Row U for the June 16 Yankees game on sale for $1,650 apiece. Another pair in Section 102, Row I for $999 each. And all kinds of pairs for $400 and up.
A pox upon all of you. I hope you can live with yourselves. If you're looking to make money, go invest in the stock market. The ominous-looking ticket scalper we saw hanging out in the dark around the Aud when we were kids is just as greasy in the online market these days.