Inside the bubble, NBA players have plenty of options

"I don't think you can ever build enough 'we,' enough togetherness," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

Golf has been the free-time hit so far; a new private driving range just for NBA player use is scheduled to open Saturday, just to keep up with their demand. A few players — including some who don't even play golf regularly, like Miami's Goran Dragic — figured they might as well try to learn the game.

"It'll be good for me mentally to have something else to think about during the downtime," said Dragic, whose wife and children returned home to the family's native Slovenia on Wednesday. "So, I had my golf clubs sent here, just to try something new."

And, of course, there's the food.

Panned by some players upon arrival, the fare in quarantine wasn't quite the level that NBA types are used to seeing but has generally gotten decent reviews since. Those still in quarantine at Disney get three meals dropped off outside their door each day, with an array of items to choose from in those bags.

Teams have meal rooms set up with menus that were developed in cooperation with their own staffs and dietitians. And when all else fails, there are delivery options and room service offering everything from bisques to steaks to flourless chocolate cakes.