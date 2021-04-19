Intensity up as Dodgers, Padres start season series

The Dodgers and Padres weren't about to pace themselves.

The NL West rivals have 19 games scheduled against each other this season, and if the first three were any indication, that should be a treat. The Dodgers took two of three — and there was no shortage of entertainment in this pulsating series that featured star power and hostility.

In the opener Friday night, the Dodgers prevailed 11-6 in 12 innings. Los Angeles led 5-3 in the eighth before the Padres tied it on a two-run double by Jurickson Profar. Both teams scored a run in the ninth. Then San Diego left the winning run on third in both the 10th and 11th before Los Angeles broke through.

Saturday night's matchup pitted Clayton Kershaw against Yu Darvish, and the Dodgers won 2-0. At one point, Kershaw and Profar started yelling at each other over a disputed play involving catcher's interference, and Los Angeles didn't wrap up the win until Mookie Betts' diving catch in right-center field for the final out — after the Padres put men on second and third.

San Diego salvaged the final game Sunday, scoring three runs in the bottom of the eighth to win 5-2.

The teams meet again in a four-game set in Los Angeles starting Thursday night.

