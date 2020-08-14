Into the unknown: NBA teams face concerns outside of bubble

Walton said there is obvious concern for those already gone or on their way out of Florida.

"And I think one of the biggest challenges for us who have been in this bubble — there's been zero positive tests and it's been such a safe and natural movement going on throughout here — (is) readjusting to what's happening outside of the bubble," he said.

The Kings' Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield, Alex Len and Jabari Parker had already tested positive before the restart, so the Kings know the dangers of the virus. Walton said his players will need to continue following the same precautions they did while at Disney.

But there are still basketball issues.

A December start has been targeted for the 2020-21 season and the NBA would love for it to be in home markets with fans in the arenas, but those are far from guaranteed. Teams won't be able to prepare for it in normal ways, not while they're still limited to voluntary workouts in their facilities.

"A lot of the offseason is normally based on player development, where you send coaches all over the country to work with your guys every day," Walton said. "And a lot of that won't be able to happen and we won't know a start date for who knows how long."