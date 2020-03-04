IOC unwavering on Tokyo Olympics start date

Around 100 people were in a conference room at IOC headquarters to hear Bach use broadly similar answers to bat away virus questions from different angles.

“I will not add fuel to the flame of speculation,” Bach said when asked about deadline for deciding whether to postpone the Tokyo Games.

Asked if the WHO declaring a pandemic would change the IOC’s position, Bach said: “I will not take part in any way of such kind of mere speculations.”

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Bach said he took confidence from having met the WHO’s director general and other leading officials last Friday. A task force of officials from the WHO, IOC and Japanese sports and public officials has also been working together for around three weeks.

The virus has affected qualifying competitions for many of the 33 sports on Tokyo’s medal program, which some postponed, venues changed, and travel issues for athletes from China and elsewhere.

“This is challenging, yes,” Bach acknowledged, “but I must also say I’m pretty proud of the Olympic movement, for the great solidarity and flexibility everybody has shown so far.”