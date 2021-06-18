Islanders in familiar series hole, down 2-1 vs. Lightning

Complementing their tight defense, the Lightning have been getting a lot of scoring from Point, who has goals in six straight games. He leads the league with 11 goals in the postseason and his streak is the longest in the playoffs since Ottawa's Martin Havlat also scored in six straight in 2006.

"I mean I think anytime you watch Point play you get an appreciation for the things he can do on the ice, his work ethic," Barzal said. "He is one of the hardest competitors in the league, just competes really hard, in every in every zone."

SCORING FIRST

The team that scored first has won each of the first three games of this series. The Lightning are 10-1 when scoring first this postseason, and 0-3 when allowing the first goal. The Islanders, 4-1 when getting the first goal, are 5-5 when the opponent scores first.

"It's always easier when you score first but I think it doesn't really matter," the Islanders' Leo Komarov said. "We just have to play better and keep playing our game and we'll be all good."

ROAD SUCCESS

With their win in Game 3, the Lightning improved to 6-1 on the road in the playoffs this year. After splitting the first two games, they are 4-3 at home.