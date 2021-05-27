Islanders shut down Penguins again to advance to 2nd round

Ilya Sorokin followed up a 48-save performance in Game 5 with 34 saves in the clincher to move to 4-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average in the series. He had seven saves in the first period, 15 in the second and 12 in the third to finish with 150 in his four starts. Sorokin steadied the Islanders after Semyon Varlamov, who was stellar duirng the season, lost Games 2 and 3.

"It takes everyone in these series but obviously Ilya came up big, especially that last game in Pittsburgh," Pulock said. "He was unbelievable. That's what you need to win and we got it in both guys and yeah, it was great."

Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Carter and Jake Guentzel also scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry made 19 saves.

Crosby was limited to one goal and one assist in the series, and Malkin — who missed the first two games with an undisclosed injury — had a goal and four assists in four games. Guentzel, who had 23 goals and 34 assists during the season, had just a goal and an assist in the six games.

Zucker put the Penguins ahead 3-2 with their third lead of the game as he tipped a point shot by Evgeni Malkin past Sorokin at 1:53 of the second period.