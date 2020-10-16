It's almost 'go time' for Big Ten; Buckeyes favored again

As the ACC, Big 12 and SEC pushed forward with plans to play, the outcry against the Big Ten's decision was relentless. Nebraska hinted it might schedule games on its own and eight of its players sued the conference. Groups of players' parents demanded further explanation from Commissioner Kevin Warren and demonstrated near league headquarters. President Donald Trump phoned Warren and encouraged him to play.

The conference reversed course Sept. 16, saying the emergence of rapid virus testing would allow for a season. There are stringent medical protocols, including daily antigen testing, and a positive result would require a player to sit out 21 days.

"It's been a roller coaster of emotions for sure — we're playing, not playing," Nebraska tight end Austin Allen said. "It's been tough for sure knowing (other conferences) are out there playing, but we'll get our time. We've got games coming up and we'll take care of business."

SCHEDULE SCRAMBLE

The Big Ten is on the third iteration of its schedule, following the original released in the spring and the 10-game slate put out in early August. The conference championship game is set for Dec. 19. The rest of the teams also will play a ninth game that day against the team that finishes in the same spot in the opposite division.