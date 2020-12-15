'It's just weird': Pandemic uncertainty on recruiting trail

But he lacks varsity game experience. Moore, who says he has an offer from Duke, is waiting until February to sign and hoping California's high school football season starts by then.

"Right now, a lot of the coaches are just waiting for me to get the pads on," Moore said.

High school juniors may get hampered even more, even if the NCAA ends the recruiting dead period April 15 rather than extending it once again.

Many Power Five programs already had assembled much of their classes or had narrowed down their targets by the time the pandemic arrived. Those schools don't know as much about the juniors without having evaluated them in person.

"The '22 class, you're going to have to really be careful in your vetting and what you're getting and not just go off statistics or old film," Wisconsin director of player personnel Saeed Khalif said.

Schools also could face a long-term roster crunch.

When the NCAA granted college athletes the opportunity for an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, it permitted seniors to come back without counting against their team's 85-man scholarship limit. That 85-man limit will likely return in 2022.