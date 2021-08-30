Ivy League sports return as way they went out: cautiously

"You don't always appreciate how much you miss something until it's taken from you," Harvard football coach Tim Murphy said.

Since then, players were able to do different things to stay in shape, depending on restrictions in their home states or countries. And because of the varied local restrictions, players returned this fall in a wide rage of fitness levels.

"I think we did the best job we possibly could have, and it's going to show this season," Brown running back Allen Smith said. "It's been a long time coming, so we could not be more excited to get back to Brown football."

Brown did have spring football practice, but Columbia had few students — and thus, players — on campus last fall, and mostly seniors in the spring; Harvard had some freshman last fall and a small contingent in the spring.

Murphy said his team will have just eight padded practices in almost two years between its 50-43, double-overtime loss to Yale in The Game and its 2021 opener Sept. 18 at Georgetown.

"We've all had different on-campus footprints," he said. "It does leave a lot of question marks."

As they return, players will face new protocols to combat the spread of the delta variant.