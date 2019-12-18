Ja'Vontae Williams

Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-0
Weight: 200
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Wellington, Fla.
High School: Glades Central
Biography: High School: Wide receiver for former NFL star and Glades Central head coach Jessie Hester … Rated 173rd among receivers and the No. 146 prospect in the state of Florida by the 247Sports.com composite … PrepStar All-Southeast Region choice … 2019 Palm Beach Post “Super 11” selection and No. 9 on the publication’s “Big Board” of the area’s top players … 2018 Palm Beach 5A-1A Honorable Mention … As a junior, had 33 receptions for 563 yards (17.1 avg.) … Played sparingly as a senior, making eight catches for 278 yards (34.8 avg.) and two touchdowns … Team captain.