All adoptions are by appointment only with an approved application from our website- http://www.fetchafriendrescue.org/adoptable_dogs Please do not show up without... View on PetFinder
Jack
Related to this story
Most Popular
A sign for a new location of a cannabis business was posted on a downtown Auburn storefront this week, and City Hall was among the first to notice.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Police said three people were injured in a head-on crash near Weedsport on Sunday.
State police are searching for an Elbridge woman last seen on Monday.
The following cancellations and closings have been reported in the Cayuga County area:
Cayuga Nation citizens have officially reclaimed a cherished property from Cayuga County, and they look forward to the potential it now offers.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
The following cancellations and closings have been reported in the Cayuga County area:
Auburn police officers are increasingly responding to trespassing complaints in a trend that's connected with the city's struggles with homelessness.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions: