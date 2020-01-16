Jackie Gibbs

Jackie Gibbs is 34 years old, lives in Auburn and is employed with the Auburn Enlarged City School District. Jackie has qualified 10 times, and this is her fourth trip to the final eight. Her best finish is fifth in 2019. Her career high game is 290, high series is 757 and high average is 195. Her tournament average is 186.89 for nine games. Her next opponent is Sharon Mills

