Jagger plays a man of wealth and taste

NEW YORK — It’s been nearly 20 years since Mick Jagger last acted, but as the new film “The Burnt Orange Heresy” shows, his chops have gathered no moss.

In the film, which Sony Pictures Classics will release Friday, Jagger co-stars alongside Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki as a devilish art collector who cunningly convinces an art journalist (Bang) to use a rare interview with a reclusive artist (Donald Sutherland) as an opportunity to steal one of his paintings. It’s Jagger’s first film since 2001’s “The Man From Elysian Fields.” And, he says, it might be his last.

“I wish I had done a lot more acting. I’ve just done bits and pieces here and there whenever I’ve been able to,” Jagger said in an interview by phone. Then he chuckles. “You know, I have another job. I have several other jobs, really.”

When the 76-year-old hasn’t been performing with the Rolling Stones, Jagger has carved out a peripatetic but adventurous career in movies. He’s favored more experimental filmmakers, working with Jean-Luc Godard, Nicolas Roeg and Werner Herzog. Acting a little less than David Bowie but more than Bob Dylan, Jagger’s film career has been consistently intrepid. He’s a very good actor, even if his big-screen performances will always be dwarfed by the gyrating spectacle of his kinetic stage persona.