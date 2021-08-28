Jaguars trade QB Gardner Minshew to Eagles for 2022 pick

Minshew Mania is on the move.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia on Saturday for a conditional draft pick in 2022. The Jaguars received a sixth-round pick that would become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of snaps in three games.

Minshew joins a QB room that already has starter Jalen Hurts and veteran backup Joe Flacco. The Eagles cut third-string quarterback Nick Mullens to make room for Minshew.

Former Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell, who drafted Minshew in the sixth round in 2019, now serves as a personnel executive in Philadelphia.

The Jaguars first put Minshew on the trading block around the draft, but then coach Urban Meyer had him splitting repetitions with No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence when training camp opened. Lawrence was named the team's starter Wednesday, and Meyer said Minshew would compete for the backup role with C.J. Beathard.

Minshew was a two-year starter in Jacksonville, going 7-13 in 20 starts. He has completed 63% of his passes for 5,530 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.