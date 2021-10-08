Message to voters: In the upcoming election I ask the residents of the Town of Sennett to educate themselves on the living location of all the candidates for Town Board. We are a diverse community that includes suburb residential areas, commercial/business areas & rural farmland areas. Our Town needs representation from each of these areas on our Town board to maintain the community we love. This fair and balanced representation can be maintained in the upcoming election if you pay attention to the candidates residential location. If we keep a balance on the Town Board there will be a natural system of checks and balances in the decision making process. I would also ask the voters to consider candidates true interest in the position. 2 candidates have been serving on the Board for 7 years previous, 1 candidate has been serving on voluntary Town Boards for countless years, 1 candidate has been to every board meeting since announcing their intention to run and 2 candidates have been TOTALLY absent since being put on the ballot. Please think about which candidates will have the desire to represent the WHOLE Town. In the election Nov 2nd, I ask that you vote for James Jeffers for reelection as Town Councilman and make your other choices based on the information stated earlier, but most importantly I ask that you exercise your right and get out and vote. Local Town government is the level of government that most directly effects your daily life.