James on his return to postseason: 'This is the toughest'

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — LeBron James never took it for granted, no matter how routine it became.

He never counted on playing even one playoff game in a season, even long after it became viewed as a failure if he didn't play for a title. The NBA is hard. He only made it look easy.

And he said this postseason, his first in two years and the most unusual in league history, will be his most challenging yet.

"This is the toughest championship run for me personally, for the circumstances of just being in here," he said after he finished practice Monday in a Disney World convention center ballroom.

His Los Angeles Lakers cruised to the best record in the Western Conference, but there are no luxuries usually afforded the No. 1 seed. There's no celebrities sitting courtside at Staples Center to boost them. There's an opponent, the Portland Trail Blazers, who took advantage of a four-month break caused by the coronavirus pandemic to get healthy and arrive with a loaded roster that's far more talented than the average No. 8 seed.

The only sure thing this time around might be James' mind.