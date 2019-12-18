James Williams

Position: Punter/Placekicker
Height: 6-1
Weight: 185
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Watkinsville, Ga.
High School: Athens Academy
Biography: High School: Punter and placekicker for head coach Josh Alexander … Ranked among the top kickers in the country by Rivals.com (No. 2), 247Sports.com (No. 9) and ESPN (No. 10) … Rated five stars and the No. 4 punter and No. 13 placekicker in the 2020 class by Kohl’s Kicking … Helped the Spartans to an 11-1 record and a berth in the Georgia Class A-Private quarterfinals as a senior … PrepStar All-Southeast Region selection … 2019 Georgia Public Broadcasting All-Star … Named to the 2019 Georgia 8A-Private All-Region First Team as a punter by the league’s coaches … 2018 Georgia Class A-Private All-State First Team selection at placekicker … Named the Kohl’s Kicking National High School Player of the week after hitting a school-record, 57-yard field goal versus Prince Avenue Christian as a junior … As a senior captain, converted 52 out of 53 (.981) extra points and 4-of-5 (.800) field goals, while averaging 35.8 yards on 25 punts.