Candidate name: Janet Evans Aaron
Municipality: Town of Skaneateles
Office sought: Skaneateles Town Supervisor
Political party (or parties): Republican
Age: 69
Family information: Widow with 2 children and 4 grandchildren
Professional and previous political experience: Skaneateles Town Clerk 1994 -2016
Education: Graduate of Skaneateles High School
Association Degree - Business Administration/Cayuga Community College
Message to voters: I am honored and proud to have served you for the last two years as Town Supervisor.
I grew up in Skaneateles and graduated from Skaneateles Central School and obtained my A.S. Degree in Business Management from Cayuga Community College. I am 4th generation of my family to live in Skaneateles and I’m very proud of my farming heritage. My grandparents ran Pine Grove Dairy until the mid 1970’s. I have two children and four grandchildren. The love of my life, Bill, died in 2012. He was an amazing man who believed in giving back.
I have held positions in public service since 1983. First at the Village of Skaneateles as part time Clerk and then as Deputy Town Clerk and finally as Town Clerk, where I was elected six times.
We have an exceptional community with residents who pay attention and get involved. The protection of our lake is a priority and I am thankful for the work of the Skaneateles Lake Association, the City of Syracuse, Onondaga County and NYSDEC as well as the participation by all municipalities around the lake. Working together for the betterment of our lake and our community has always been my motto. We are not Town residents and Village residents, we are a community and we should be working together for the needs of all residents and the services we can provide.
But we also have a lot of other priorities that residents want us to focus on as well. I know that finding future uses of Austin Pavilion and continued improvements to our parks is important for all the activities that take place there. I know that we have to look at what we will be doing to improve and possibly build a new Town Hall on our Fennell Street property. I know that it will be important for the Town Board to hear the recommendations of our Hamlet Committee as we look at the needs of the Hamlets. I know we have to do a better job with shared services and finding ways we can reduce duplication of services and find more opportunities where we can serve the community while doing our due diligence with our fiscal responsibility. I know there are a lot of people that never come forward with their concerns and we have to find ways to reach them. I know my door is always open whenever you need to discuss your concerns or suggestions.
We have accomplished a lot over the last two years but there is much more to be done. I am asking for your vote because I am willing to put in the time to accomplish them. Our community deserves all our efforts and I promise to give all of mine to make the best decisions for our community.