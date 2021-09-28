Jason Burroughs

Message to voters: I have been resident of the town of Ledyard since 1996, I have successfully built a career along with my wife and five children. I am co owner of Aurora Ridge Dairy as the lead crop manager. My primary responsibilities are growing crops to nourish animals and sustain the beauty of our green landscape. “I care deeply about the natural resources in our town. Two of our most precious resources being our soils and lake.” I have has been involved in organizations such as Farm Bureau, North East Dairy Producers Association, and Partner's for Healthy Watersheds ensuring conservation of these invaluable assets. I am seeking your vote to increase my opportunity to give back to our community.