Jazz's Gobert looking forward after contracting virus

Gobert answered questions for about 11 minutes. He talked about the relationship with Mitchell. ("It's never going to be perfect," he said, acknowledging strains that have been no secret.) He talked about the potential of signing a lucrative extension — he's supermax-eligible — with the Jazz, which could happen before next season. ("I don't plan on leaving right now," he said.) He talked about his recovery from the virus, which is ongoing, at least in how his sense of smell hasn't totally recovered. ("Smelling, I took that for granted too. It's back now, it's back at 80%, I'm not worried," he said.)

He spoke softly, calmly, thoughtfully. And even though he is the two-time reigning NBA defensive player of the year, he didn't swat any question away.

"Obviously, when you have the whole world judging you and threatening you or sending you a lot of negative energy and stuff like that, it's something that I would say is not easy as a human being," Gobert said. "But at the same time, people just judge you on the perception they have and the perception they get. Sometimes it can be one picture, one video, one interview, one action."

In this case, that's pretty much exactly what happened.

A picture, a video, an interview, an action. It was the start of the downfall.