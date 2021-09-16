 Skip to main content
Jeffrey Emerson

  • Updated

Municipality: Cayuga County

Office sought: Legislator District Three

Political party (or parties): Conservative, independent Jeffrey Emerson Party

Age: 65

Family information: Widowed

Professional and previous political experience: Trustee Village of Port Byron, Member of Water Quality Management

Education: Bachelor of Business Administration, Simmons school of Mortuary Science

Message to voters: Need for County Executive need Countywide Vote, Fire and EMS services how to find solutions, Water distribution in District Three, Communication to Towns and Village about things happening in County. Term limits were put in place for reason not to be bent to protect those already in office. We need new but experienced people to run the County Government.

