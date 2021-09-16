Municipality: Cayuga County
Office sought: Legislator District Three
Political party (or parties): Conservative, independent Jeffrey Emerson Party
Age: 65
Family information: Widowed
Professional and previous political experience: Trustee Village of Port Byron, Member of Water Quality Management
Education: Bachelor of Business Administration, Simmons school of Mortuary Science
Message to voters: Need for County Executive need Countywide Vote, Fire and EMS services how to find solutions, Water distribution in District Three, Communication to Towns and Village about things happening in County. Term limits were put in place for reason not to be bent to protect those already in office. We need new but experienced people to run the County Government.