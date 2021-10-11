Jeremy VeVone

Message to voters: Born and Raised in the Town of Owasco I've spent my life watching Owasco grow and continue to be a great place to live and raise a family. From the outside many would think of Owasco as one large suburb. I know living and working in this community that this town is very diverse! The Avenues, Hamlet, modern housing developments, a thriving lake community, and our rural community all have different needs and deserve equal attention. I will bring my experience in government operations and budgeting to the Town Board to continue municipal improvement projects the current board have successfully completed over the recent years. I’ve successfully received Federal Grants for the town's Fire Department reducing local cost to the taxpayers. I've represented my fellow union employees in contract negotiations at my past employer and will use this experience with labor negotiations in the town. I wish to improve communication to the community to make everyone aware of upcoming projects that interrupt their day to day lives. My first goal as a council member would be to determine a solution for the closing of the Towns Recycling Center. I believe Owasco needs some sort of Waste Management Solution. Unmanaged residential waste is a community health hazard and a risk to our lake and environment's health. Investigating both a municipal and private service costs and allowing the town's voters to determine their choice for service will be the best way to resolve this issue. Thank you for your consideration in choosing me for Owasco Town Council.