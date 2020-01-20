Jeter could be No. 2 for unanimous Hall of Fame picks

Attitudes have changed since the initial Hall vote in 1936, when Ty Cobb was left off four ballots, Babe Ruth and Honus Wagner were omitted from 11, Christy Mathewson from 21 and Walter Johnson from 37.

Joe DiMaggio received one vote as an active player in 1945, fell short in his first two ballot appearances after retirement and was elected in 1955, when 28 voters left him off. Yogi Berra was elected in his second appearance in 1972 after missing by 28 votes in his first try. Willie Mays was deemed unworthy by 23 voters when he was elected in 1979, and 52 bypassed Sandy Koufax when he was voted to the Hall in 1972.

John Thorn, Major League Baseball's official historian, called last year's election a precedent.

"Mariano was the very best at what he did. Derek Jeter will not be the very best at what he did," Thorn said. "The meaningfulness of Mariano achieving unanimity just testifies to a herd mentality."

Walker is on the BBWAA ballot for the 10th and final time after improving from 34.1% in 2018 to 54.6% last year.

Schilling is making his eighth appearance after going up from 51.2% to 60.9%. He dropped from 52.3% in 2016 to 45% the following year and claimed his support dropped because he publicly supported the election of Donald Trump for president.