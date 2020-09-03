Jets' Bell insists he and Gase get along despite perceptions

"It was no big deal," Bell insisted. "It was just a miscommunication for me, the trainers and coach Gase. But I just want to really clear it up for everybody — fantasy owners and everybody: My hamstring is fine."

Bell is saying the right things now, but there have been instances that have suggested there might be at least some friction between him and Gase.

There were reports Gase didn't want to sign Bell — or any other running back, for that matter — to the type of deal the Jets gave the former Steelers star. The running back, signed to a $52.5 million contract over four years, spoke at times last season about his usage in some games, pointing out that he has been most successful in his career when he touches the football more.

Gase has acknowledged he needs to use Bell more efficiently, and also increase his role in the passing game to utilize the Jets' most accomplished offensive weapon. But the addition of Gore has some wondering if that will cut into Bell's snaps.

"Ever since I got here and he got here, there's kind of been this little thing of me and him butting heads all the time, which I don't know where it comes from," Bell said. "We had a long conversation because basically people blew it out of proportion because I did make the tweet."

Bell said he would, moving forward, speak to Gase directly about how he's feeling physically rather than going through "two, three, four middle men."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0