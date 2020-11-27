Jets' Darnold feels 'really good,' likely to start Sunday

Darnold, whose future with the team is uncertain beyond this season, said the toughest part of dealing with the injuries has been the redundancy of the rehabilitation process and trying to stay patient.

"Now that I can feel good and really trust myself that I'm out there at 100%, I think that's the biggest thing for me mentally," he said. "I can't wait to go out there and play Sunday."

Darnold struggled in the six games he has played with just three touchdown passes and six interceptions. While New York didn't win, Flacco has been solid in the last two games with five TD throws and two INTs while helping the offense move consistently.

All three of the Jets' starting wide receivers — Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims — played together for the first time in those games with Flacco. Perriman was limited Wednesday and Thursday with a shoulder ailment, but Gase said the receiver would be a full participant Friday. The game Sunday would mark the first this season with Darnold on the field with all of them, and that could add another boost to the offense.