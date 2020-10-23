Jets' Darnold to start vs. Bills, barring shoulder setbacks

"Everything looks normal."

Darnold said Thursday he was eager to get back on the field, but acknowledged there was still some pain in his shoulder at times — "but it's nothing crazy. I feel like I'm capable of dealing with it."

Gase said the team had to weigh that with what the doctors thought in order to make the best decision for Darnold and the Jets.

"It's not really like I'm worried about him re-hurting his shoulder or anything," the coach said. "It's just more that he's in pain. There's a little bit of pain there for him that he's not complaining about to the extent where it's like we shouldn't play him type of deal.

"He wants to play. That was the biggest decision we had to make as a group was, is this the right thing to do? He wasn't really looking to take no for an answer."

The 0-6 Jets have struggled on offense all season, even when Darnold was playing. They rank last or close to last in the league in several significant categories. But,having the athletic 23-year-old quarterback in the lineup at least gives Gase some flexibility with his play calling as opposed to having the 35-year-old Flacco in.