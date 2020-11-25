Jets' Darnold trending in right direction to play vs. Miami

Both the coach and quarterback spoke Monday about how the main concern is whether the shoulder will be able to handle contact. And, Gase acknowledged that's not an easy thing to determine.

"I'm asking those same questions," Gase said, adding that he has been talking about that with Darnold, general manager Joe Douglas and the trainers. "For us as a coaching staff, it's kind of like, how will we really know? Sometimes in this league, it's more about — I'm not worried about structural damage or something like that. It's just whether or not how bad it's going to be. Like, is he going to be able to recover if he gets hit and gets driven to the ground? Is that pain going to be so much where he can't go anymore (in the game)?

"That's the last thing you want to have happen, his first series of the game, that happens and now we have an issue."

Gase said if Darnold is cleared to play this week for the 0-10 Jets, there are things the coaching staff could do to limit the possibility of contact. That would include certain play calls, such as lead QB draws or sneaks, that might expose him to big hits.