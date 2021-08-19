Jets' defense loses Lawson, Lewis to season-ending injuries

His injury occurred during the Jets' red-zone drills period while facing the Packers' offense. Lawson fell while rushing the passer and stayed down as trainers immediately raced to the defensive end.

The music playing over the speakers at practice was turned down as concerned teammates gathered around Lawson. He hopped up after a few minutes and was taken from the field on a cart.

The 23-year-old Lewis was entering his second season with the Jets and was making the switch from cornerback, the position he has played most of his career, to safety. He was having a solid transition with a good camp, intercepting three passes in team drills during camp.

Lewis played at the Air Force Academy and was the first Air Force senior to apply for — and receive — deferred service time. He went undrafted last year, but signed with Arizona and spent last summer with the Cardinals before getting cut late in camp. The Jets claimed him the next day.

He was among the Jets' final cuts last year, but was signed to the practice squad, where he spent the season.

Lawson and Lewis weren't the only Jets to get injured Thursday. Defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins hurt his knee and wide receiver Denzel Mims injured his hip.