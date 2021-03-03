Jets' Douglas praises Darnold, but open to trading QB

"Ultimately, for us to get to where the great teams are, the most consistent teams are, you do that through the draft," Douglas said when asked his philosophy on hypothetically dealing picks for a star player. "For us to really be that team that's consistently competing for Super Bowls, we have to hit on our draft picks."

While rumors swirl, Douglas contended that the Jets, who are expected to have about $80 million to spend under the cap, have no immediate deadline on making a decision on Darnold or the quarterback position.

The Jets could also opt to stick with Darnold, for at least this year, and trade down from No. 2 to acquire several more roster-building draft picks.

"We're gathering as much information as we possibly can, especially as it pertains not only in free agency, but in this year's draft class," Douglas said.

Among other topics:

— Douglas said in January that safety Marcus Maye, scheduled to be a free agent, would be a priority for the team this offseason. Maye appears to be a likely candidate for a franchise tag. Agent Erik Burkhardt was critical of the Jets' handling of Maye's situation in a Twitter post Tuesday night, but Douglas brushed off those comments.