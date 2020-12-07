Jets fire Gregg Williams after call on defense costs 1st win

Williams has had several stops through the NFL during a 30-year career, including with New Orleans, where he was suspended a year by the league in 2012 for his role in the Saints' bounty scandal.

The no-nonsense Williams has made a career of being an aggressive play caller on defense, but the Jets have struggled this year while ranking 29th in total defense and 30th in scoring defense. Williams had to deal with star safety Jamal Adams being traded to Seattle during the summer, linebacker C.J. Mosley opting out because of COVID-19 concerns, and linebacker Avery Williamson dealt to Pittsburgh in the middle of the season.

There were several injuries to contend with, and other veterans such as cornerback Pierre Desir and Quincy Wilson not playing well. But the Jets' defense had mostly done its job Sunday, including a fourth-down stop with 1:37 left. But after the offense went three-and-out with a chance to seal it, the defense took the field again — and Williams' call cost New York.

While it was a suspect decision by Williams, it wasn't totally out of character. He has been known for taking risks on defense, daring offenses to beat his blitzes in key moments. This time, though, it had dire consequences for a team that was so close to finally getting a victory.