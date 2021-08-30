Jets rookie QB Wilson driven to succeed by his 'process'

Wilson, almost like a film director, then takes that information he has compiled and edits it mentally.

"And at the end of the week, my process is now: How can I give myself one to two things that are going to simplify the game for me?" Wilson said. "And it's going to tell me exactly what's going on by one thing because you sit here and have all day to diagnose what's going on.

"On the field, you have a couple of seconds and you don't want to be sitting out there and overthinking anything. So, it's like, how can I just simplify? And that's part of my process, is taking all this information and simplifying it."

So far, so good. Wilson was solid in two preseason contests, going 15 of 20 for 191 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 137.7 quarterback rating. He played in six series, with four resulting in scores.

Granted, those numbers were put up against mainly backups for the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers. But Wilson showed enough to give his teammates and coaches optimism about their 22-year-old quarterback's mental approach heading into the season opener at Carolina on Sept. 12.