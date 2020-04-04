Jets' signee Perriman says late-season breakout no fluke

But an injured knee wiped out his rookie season, and he struggled to make an impact over the next three years. Perriman was cut after training camp in 2018, picked up by Washington and waived five days later. He ended up signing with Cleveland in the middle of that season and had 16 catches for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

Perriman landed in Tampa Bay as a free agent last winter and ended up with career bests in receptions (36), yards receiving (645) and touchdowns (six) — with most of that coming in the final month.

“I’m really excited about his speed, his ability to take the top off the defense,” Douglas said. "I feel like he can come in here and make an impact. I feel like he’ll be able to develop chemistry with Sam (Darnold) moving forward.”

That's certainly the hope, especially since Darnold and Anderson built a solid rapport during the past two seasons. Anderson was a deep threat whose route running and ability to compete for balls in the air had improved significantly. There was a trust factor between the receiver and quarterback, and now Perriman will have a chance to be that guy in Adam Gase's offense.

And, on a regular and consistent basis. Just like the last five games with the Buccaneers.

“I believe it’s going to happen now because knowing Coach Gase, he’s definitely an offensive-minded coach,” Perriman said. “You see that the receivers that he had and the numbers they put up every time in this system, I have no doubt in my mind this is definitely going to be a season to remember for me.”

