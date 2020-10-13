Jets surprisingly cut Le'Veon Bell after exploring trades

Bell spent his first six NFL years in Pittsburgh, but sat out the entire 2018 season in a contract dispute with the Steelers. He became a free agent and joined the Jets in March 2019 and was expected to be a dynamic presence in Gase's offense.

Instead, Bell never consistently flashed the skills that made him arguably the NFL's best dual threat running back before sitting out. He rushed for 789 yards and three touchdowns, and had a career-low 3.2 yards per carry. Bell also wasn't as prominently featured in the passing game as expected, catching 66 passes for 461 yards and a score.

He spoke at times of wanting to be able to see more touches to try to help the team win. Gase spoke this offseason about needing to find ways to use him more effectively in the offense.

None of that materialized.

Bell. who missed three games with a hamstring injury, finished with 74 yards on 19 carries and three catches for 39 yards. His latest frustrations were evident when he liked a few Twitter posts in which some suggested he should be used more in the passing game. He also liked a post in which someone suggested the Jets should trade him.