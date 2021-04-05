Jets trade QB Sam Darnold to Panthers for 3 draft picks

With the second pick, the Jets are widely expected to take either Wilson or Ohio State's Justin Fields. New York had also long been among the teams mentioned as possible suitors for Deshaun Watson, who requested a trade from Houston but is currently dealing with legal issues as he is accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 21 women.

"I want to publicly acknowledge the commitment, dedication, and professionalism Sam displayed while with the Jets. He is a tough-minded, talented football player whose NFL story has not been written yet," Douglas said in a statement. "While all these things are true, this move is in the short- and long-term best interests for both this team and him.

"We thank Sam for all of his work on behalf of this organization and wish him well as he continues his career."

Then-GM Mike Maccagnan traded up to select Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick in 2018 out of USC. Darnold's California cool personality played well in New York and he seemed unfazed by the lofty expectations and the Big Apple spotlight.