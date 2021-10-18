Jim Vivenzio

Professional and previous political experience: I retired from the workforce in 2019, after a 40-year career of working in Instructional Technology in higher education at Cayuga Community College and Syracuse University. I also was the part-time evening Electronic Resources Librarian at Seymour Public Library in Auburn, and worked at the Osborne School at Auburn Correctional Facility as an AV Technician. Before my career positions, I spent my earlier years working for my father’s business, Cayuga Lanes, on Grant Avenue in Sennett. I was also a member of the Auburn Purple Lancers Drum & Bugle Corps from 1963 until 1972 and I still play my bugle during Memorial Day services, military events, and at veterans' funerals. Currently, I serve as the Treasurer of the Auburn Elks Lodge 474. Additionally, I am a Lay Minister, Head Usher, and Videographer at St. Mary’s Church in Auburn where I have volunteered for 35 years. I have owned and operated a videography and photography company for over 30 years - servicing special events, recitals, and weddings. I have experience in business operations and management, library resources management, and telecommunications. I played a key role in managing budgets for Instructional Technology during my time at Cayuga Community College and Syracuse University, and I also have overseen budgets as a member of the Board of Directors for the Auburn Bowling Association, Finger lakes Library System, and the Unity House of Cayuga County. In my lifetime, I’ve dedicated years of service to our local community in a variety of leadership and volunteer roles, including: Director & Treasurer of Auburn Indians Pop Warner, Director of the Catholic Youth Organization for St. Mary’s Church, Director of the Syracuse University Alumni Club, and I am a Past President/Life Member of the Auburn Bowling Association Board of Directors. I held professional memberships in the SUNY Educational and Technology Association, SUNY Librarians Association, and the Central New York Telecommunications Association. I also have NYS Certification for Public Librarianship.