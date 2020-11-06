Jimmie Johnson leaves indelible mark on and off race track

First on his list is a mind-blowing move to IndyCar, where he plans to race 14 events on road and street courses next season. He'll be a 45-year-old rookie when he fulfills his childhood dream of hurtling an open wheel car through the streets of Long Beach, California.

Johnson is already immersed in this next venture, he sold the sponsorship to Carvana himself and spent Monday of his last week as a NASCAR driver testing with Chip Ganassi Racing in Alabama. He may enter sports car races, domestically or even internationally, run marathons or triathlons, perhaps enter some cycling competitions.

He doesn't know what he'll do when his schedule is freed up for the first time in two decades, just that his competitive urge will need to be fulfilled. Johnson has had a rough run since his final title in 2016; his last victory was in 2017 and he failed to make the playoffs in his final season in part because he missed the first of 685 Cup races when he tested positive for COVID-19 in June.

Some thought he'd come back in 2021 because the pandemic spoiled any farewell tour and because NASCAR has adjusted its scheduling to one-day events instead of three-day weekend shows.

Johnson indeed wishes he'd been able to visit with fans this final season but is ready to go.