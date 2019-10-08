Candidate name: Jimmy Giannettino
Municipality: City of Auburn
Office sought: City Council
Political party (or parties): Democratic Party, Working Families Party, Auburn Party
Age: 43
Family information: Two children:
Andrew, junior at SUNY Oneonta
Gracie, junior at Auburn High School
Professional and previous political experience: City Councilor, 2016 - present
Assistant Operations Manager - MEDENT, 1998 - present
Adjunct Professor of American History - Columbia College, 2008 - 2018
Security Police - United States Air Force, 1993-1998
Education: SUNY Oswego, Master of Arts, May 2008
Columbia College of Missouri, Bachelor of Arts, May 2002
Message to voters: My decision to run for Auburn City Council four years ago was rooted in my belief that elected office is an honorable service. I was excited for the opportunity to represent the City that I call home and to do my part to make it a better place for my children, and future generations. During my time on Council it has been my honor and privilege to serve you, the people of Auburn. Over the past four years I have worked tirelessly with my colleagues and City staff to improve our City.
It is and always will be my goal to:
-Focus on quality of life issues such as parks, infrastructure, public safety, housing stock and the environment
-Partner with Cayuga Economic Development Agency (CEDA) to create an atmosphere that invites and attracts new business, and expands existing business
-Partner with the Auburn Business Improvement District (BID) to continue the "Downtown Renaissance" and expand our thriving tourism industry
-Promote and practice fiscal responsibility
-Represent all Auburnians fairly and impartially
I believe we have had great success over the past four years, and I am proud of everything we have accomplished:
-Awarded the 2018 $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative
-Secured tens of millions of dollars in bridge and road money
-Invested in neighborhood parks and playgrounds: Casey Park, St Francis, Lincoln, Clifford, and Sherwood Playgrounds; plannned upgrades for Bradford Street Playground
-Completion of the first phase of the Owasco River Trail
-Awarded an Upstate Revitlazation Initiative grant of $10 million for the construction of the Equal Rights Heritage Center
-Secured $2 million in funding for upgrades to our water treatment facility to protect our drinking water
-Ongoing advocacy for the health of Owasco Lake and protection of the watershed
-Instituted the City of Auburn Neighborhood Cleanup Crew to address property issues
-Partnered with Cayuga Community College to make improvements and upgrades to Falcon Park
-Worked to build productive and trusted relationships throughout the City organization
-Hired a City Manager with the skills to oversee day to day operations of the City and the ability to lead our talented and competent City staff
-Hired a competent comptroller to monitor city finances and to adhere to our five year financial plan
-Consistently represented the City of Auburn in a manner that is respectful and dignified
I believe in my heart that Auburn's future remains bright, with unlimited potential. That is why after much consideration I have decided to run for another term to serve as your City Councilor.
I am asking for your vote on Election Day, November 5th.