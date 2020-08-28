JK Rowling returns award from group linked to Kennedy family

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LONDON — Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling says she is returning an award from a human rights group linked to the Kennedy family after the president of the organization criticized her comments about transgender issues.

Rowling's decision comes after Kerry Kennedy, the president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and the late senator's daughter, published a statement expressing her "profound disappointment" with the author's comments.

"The statement incorrectly implied that I was transphobic, and that I am responsible for harm to trans people," Rowling said on her website.

"As a longstanding donor to LGBT charities and a supporter of trans people's right to live free of persecution, I absolutely refute the accusation that I hate trans people or wish them ill, or that standing up for the rights of women is wrong, discriminatory, or incites harm or violence to the trans community."

In a series of tweets in June, Rowling said she supported trans rights but did not believe in "erasing" the concept of biological sex. Rowling said she refused to "bow down" to a movement seeking "to erode 'woman' as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it."