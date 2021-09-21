Joan Jayne

Education: Graduate from Moravia Central School, some College, a lot of education from life skills, 24 years as caseworker for Cayuga County and working with people in many roles. Always caring for people and their needs.

Message to voters: I would be honored to work for the people of Niles for another 2 years. My goal is to keep communication open with all of our constituents, as well as working with the community to keep our lakes clean. Because Niles has 2 lakes in our town, I work with caring committees on Owasco and Skaneateles lakes to make sure our beautiful lakes remain clean and safe safe for not only our enjoyment but for our drinking water for so many communitys.