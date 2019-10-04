Candidate name: Joe DeForest
Municipality: District 8 Cayuga County
Office sought: Legislature
Political party (or parties): Democrat, Working Families
Age: 67
Family information: Married to Kathy for 48 years, two daughters Lilly & Zella, one granddaughter Zuzana, two sons-in-law Greg & Matt
Professional and previous political experience: Past owner/operator of Shakelton Hardware- Aurora, NY
Technical Director, scenic/lighting designer, lecturer at Wells College Theatre Dept.
4 years as District 8 Legislator, serving on PW, Planning, J&PS, W&M, former chair of H&H and current chair of Gov Ops. Legislatively appointed board member to Cayuga County Soil & Water, Cornell Coop Ext, Cayuga County Tourism, & Cayuga County Parks & Trails Commission
Education: High School- Southern Cayuga Central School
BA Speech & Theatre from SUNY@Cortland
Message to voters: Dear Neighbor,
I have worked and lived most of my life in Cayuga County, married Kathy, my wife of 48 years, raised my two daughters Lilly & Zella here, and plan to continue to reside here.
In these difficult times we need to seek out and make available solid and sustainable economic opportunities to keep and attract the upcoming generations. We can do this by preserving and protecting our resources, our land and our lakes. These resources and our residents make our county a viable entity that can attract more tourism, more industry and entrepreneurship while sustaining farming and its related “agri” industries. These resources if creatively and carefully managed will retain, attract, and afford families a satisfying quality of life for generations to come.
I’m serving the fourth year of my first term as your county legislator. I approached my term with the understanding that I had a lot to learn about the inner workings of County Government and how to create paths forward to serve the needs of my constituents.
I’ve learned that solutions require seeking common ground and forging relationships with fellow legislators, department heads, our hard-working county employees, and you, the concerned citizens of District 8. To that end I have served on the county’s Planning, Public Works, Judicial & Public Safety, Ways & Means Committees and have been chairman of Health & Human Services. I am currently chair of the Government Operations Committee. I have served as a legislative appointed board member for Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation, Cornell Cooperative Extension, County Parks & Trails Commission, Cayuga County Tourism Board, and Central New York Regional Planning Board.
My Platform 2015 Campaign
Protect our land, water, and people while maintaining our rural character
Promote sustainable industry and small businesses
Keep youth in the community and support working families
Develop broadband internet access for all homes and businesses
Combine city, town, and county resources to eliminate duplication of services
What We Have Accomplished Working Together
• Restored county funding to our Public Libraries
• Acquired and Restored Owasco Flats Wetlands
• Partnered with the Owasco Lake Watershed Authority to mitigate polluting runoff and harmful algal blooms in Owasco Lake which can serve as prototypes for the Cayuga Lake Watershed
• Partnered with Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation to implement best practices for soil retention and water purity in our county
• Partnered with Cayuga County Water & Sewer Authority to develop a comprehensive plan to secure a second source of water for the county
• Worked to improve Emerson Park including the development of Deauville Island with the expansion of paved walkways and a destination playground
• Planned a new Sterling Nature Center overlooking Lake Ontario
• Worked to eliminate administrative duplication and excess
• Developing a 5-year Capital Plan for county roads, bridges, buildings and grounds
• Supporting steady expansion in the availability of internet broadband access as Clarity Connect, New Visions, Verizon, and Spectrum expand throughout Southern Cayuga County
By being an active, vocal, and dependable participant in the Legislature’s committees, and in my board appointments, I believe I have played a significant role in shaping and advancing Cayuga County’s recent achievements.
I want a county that has the opportunities that will return my children and yours home, not just for the holidays or special family occasions but to share in a prosperous and satisfying life & home in our beautiful county.
There is still much work to be done, and I would like to be part of that work. I ask for your consideration, support, and vote on November 5 for District 8 (Genoa, King Ferry, Locke, & Venice) County Legislator.
Genoa, King Ferry, Locke, and Venice need responsible and competent representation! Cayuga County is worth promoting and protecting.