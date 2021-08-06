Joe Judge is old-fashioned when it comes to coaching Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — While he might be one of the NFL's youngest coaches, Joe Judge believes in being old-fashioned when it comes to running the New York Giants.

It's the way he learned football as a youngster and he isn't going to change what he felt was a successful method of teaching, even if he is dealing with rich athletes.

If you are going to play for Judge, there are rules to be followed and consequences for breaking them.

It was one of the major points that came across this week as the 39-year-old Judge discussed the Giants' acrimonious end to practice on Tuesday.

Call the incident what you want. Fight. Scrum. Tiff. Free for All. They all fit in some way, but the bottom line was that players got angry and went after one another. It started with two veterans — safety Logan Ryan and tight end Evan Engram — and ended with starting quarterback Daniel Jones on the bottom of the pile.

Judge responded in no uncertain terms. The team had to do pushups, gassers, sprints, and listen to their coach yell at them.

The good news was no one was hurt, Judge said Wednesday. He would not discuss whether any further discipline was doled out, saying it was a team matter.