Joe Willis III is a 69-year-old right-handed bowler, is partnered, lives in Jamesville and works in sales at Davis Brothers Meat in Oswego. He has made qualifying four out of four times. Joe has made it to the final eight once before, with his best finish being last year's 2019 Masters champion. His highest average was a 228 and his current league average is a 225. Joe’s highest game is a 300 and highest series an 807. His tournament average is a 225 and his next opponent is Garrett Bishop.