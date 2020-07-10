Johnson confused, frustrated after virus scare

"Then I got very excited and starting looking at the facts that I've only missed one race," he added. "I feel like I am more on the optimistic side of things and out of the dark head space that I was in and moving in the right direction."

Both and he and his wife isolated from their two young daughters as he waited to be tested again. He said Chani Johnson feels fine and, aside from some allergies, is asymptomatic.

He is certain he is fit to race, and tested himself in the Colorado mountains this week.

"I feel great. I've been at altitude this entire time," Johnson said. "I rode up to 10,500 feet on a bicycle and felt perfectly fine."

Johnson is scheduled to retire from full-time NASCAR racing at the end of this season and had never missed a race in his 19-year Cup career before sitting out the Brickyard 400. The 44-year-old was required to have two negative COVID-19 tests in a 24-hour span and be cleared by a doctor to return to racing.

NASCAR approved him to return to the No. 48 Chevrolet on Wednesday. He is 15th in the Cup standings, just inside the playoff cutoff mark, and he received a waiver for the championship race should he qualify.

He's eager to get back to work after a trying week with is family.